Aries Wealth Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,340,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

