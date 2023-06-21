Aries Wealth Management Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.