Aries Wealth Management Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 483,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after buying an additional 154,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period.

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60.

EDV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.79) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.20. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

