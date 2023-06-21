Aries Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $368.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.82. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

