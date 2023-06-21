Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock worth $1,646,669,082 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The company has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

