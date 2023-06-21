Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

