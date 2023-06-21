Aries Wealth Management Purchases 100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 119,682 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

