Aries Wealth Management Purchases 6,082 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 85,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 25,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

