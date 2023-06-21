Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

