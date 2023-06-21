Aries Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Accenture to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

ACN stock opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.79. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

