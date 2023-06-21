Aries Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 101,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,545,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

