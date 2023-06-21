Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arizona Sonoran Copper from C$3.20 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Stock Performance

OTC:ASCUF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Arizona Sonoran Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Profile

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021.

