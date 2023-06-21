Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.23

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and traded as low as $92.03. Arkema shares last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arkema S.A. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.0335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.