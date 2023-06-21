Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 218 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

