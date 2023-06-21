ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $665.10

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 665.10 ($8.51) and traded as low as GBX 366.80 ($4.69). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 411.20 ($5.26), with a volume of 1,548,163 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.44) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.00) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.98) to GBX 600 ($7.68) in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 788.64 ($10.09).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 663.37. The company has a market cap of £490.24 million, a PE ratio of -153.98, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

In related news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,486.88). Corporate insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

