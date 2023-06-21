ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 485

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 725 ($9.28) to GBX 485 ($6.21) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.81) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.40) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $762.22.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY opened at $5.06 on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

