Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AWH stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

