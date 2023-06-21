Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
AWH stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
