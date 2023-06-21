Asset Management Resources LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

PFE opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.