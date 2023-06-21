Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AY stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

