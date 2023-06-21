Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Short Interest Update

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atrion Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $572.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.67. Atrion has a 52-week low of $500.00 and a 52-week high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Atrion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

