AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.