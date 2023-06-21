Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

