Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

