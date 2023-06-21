Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

