Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.63. The stock has a market cap of $327.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
