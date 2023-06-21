Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Trading Down 6.6%

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, a wellness platform technology company, which develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

