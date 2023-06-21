Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $32.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

