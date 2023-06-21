Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Buys A$48,400.00 in Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Rating) insider Paul Wilson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$48,400.00 ($33,150.68).
Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance
Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile
Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.
