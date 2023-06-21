Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading Up 4.7%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

