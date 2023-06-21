Barclays Increases Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target to GBX 2,425

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,350 ($30.07) to GBX 2,425 ($31.03) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Halma Stock Performance

HLMAF opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Halma has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halma Company Profile

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

