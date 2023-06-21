Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.05

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.36. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 46,600 shares.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
