Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.05

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.36. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 46,600 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 74,033 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.