Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,774 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average of $277.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.