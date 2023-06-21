Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

