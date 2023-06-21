Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

TSCO opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

