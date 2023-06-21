Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,142 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

TSLA stock opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

