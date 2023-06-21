Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.