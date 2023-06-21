Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $327.83 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

