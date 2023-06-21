Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) will be announcing its 3/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.31. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond Air

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,115 shares of company stock worth $90,399. Company insiders own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1,353.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 85,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.