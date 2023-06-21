Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $627.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $370.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.78.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.