BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

