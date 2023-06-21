BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
