BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 6.4%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

About BioNxt Solutions



BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Further Reading

