Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.85 million.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLN. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

