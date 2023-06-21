BlueArk Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,937.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00446813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00097782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

