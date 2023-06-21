BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.97 and last traded at C$19.00. Approximately 59,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 55,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.04.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.56.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.