BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$21.16 and last traded at C$21.16. 3,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.27.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.41.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

