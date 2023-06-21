BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,069 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

