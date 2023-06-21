BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $157.35 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.