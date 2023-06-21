Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.38. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 512,300 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 1,207.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 125,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

