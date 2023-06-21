Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.