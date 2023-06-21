Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 868 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

